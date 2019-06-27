Gwinn’s wish: Semi-final place as a birthday present

Germany’s 3-0 quarter-final victory over Nigeria in the quarter-finals of the World Cup was Giulia Gwinn’s fourth game of the tournament. The 19-year-old is one of six Germans who have played every single minute. In an interview with DFB.de, Gwinn spoke about the semi-final on Saturday (18:30 CEST), their opponents Sweden and her future.

DFB.de: What are your opinions on your upcoming semi-final opponents Sweden, Miss Gwinn?

Guilia Gwinn It was clear from the outset that in the quarter-finals there would be no easy opponent. We know Sweden and know that they will be a very difficult opponent. They are very quick in their transitional play and have good strikers who can be very dangerous.

DFB.de: You were in the starting XI for the 2-1 friendly victory over Sweden at the start of April. How well prepared are you for the semi-final?

Gwinn: It is always good to know our opponents. We already have a good feeling about how Sweden play. However, like us, they have improved their game and tactically are more fine-tuned.

DFB.de: The aim of this World Cup is to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. How do you feel the pressure as a young player?

Gwinn: We have high demands in the time but the team doesn’t feel much pressure. We try to present the ideas of our coach in the field as well as possible. The coach has put her trust in us to play at this World Cup. It is not obvious but it gives me more self-confidence so I can play better.

DFB.de: Since the beginning of the tournament, you have played every minute. How does it feel?

Gwinn: It is nice, that I am getting so much game time in recent games. However, every game is different and the coach has to pick her best team for each game. None of us in the team are ever guaranteed a place in the team. Well, other than the goalkeeper Almuth (laughs).

DFB.de: What can more experienced players learn from you as a youngster?

Gwinn: You have to put Klara Bühl and Lena Oberdorf along with myself as the youngest players in the squad. We younger players bring a bit more light-heartedness attitude which can take us forward. We don’t feel any great pressure, but just do what we enjoy. The mix between more experienced players and newcomers in the team is well balanced and it compliments us very well.

DFB.de: Not only are you rising up the ranks on the international scene, but also in club football. Is the transfer from SC Freiburg to FC Bayern Munich the next step in your career?

Gwinn: Yes, of course. In a footballing sense, I’m taking a big step forwards with this transfer. I chose FC Bayern because I would like to play continental football next season and at Bayern they have the right conditions for that. I can develop as best as possible there.

DFB.de: What are your objectives with your new team?

Gwinn: After the World Cup, I want to take the momentum from the national team into club football. I hope that I’ll be able to settle into Munich well, and in to the team as well. I’m aiming high for the team and want to be celebrating a title or two next season.

DFB.de: It is your 20th birthday in the coming weeks. What are you looking forward to?

Gwinn: The best present for me would be a victory in the semi-finals and then I can celebrate my birthday with the team.

created by mmc/sh