Gwinn out injured after shoulder operation

created by mmc/dr
Germany international Giulia Gwinn will be out of action until the end of the calendar year after undergoing a successful operation on her shoulder. The FC Bayern player picked up the problem after a fall in training last week.
The 19-year-old, who won the ‘FIFA Young Player Award’ at the Women’s World Cup this summer, should return to team training ahead of the start of the second half of the season.
