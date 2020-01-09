Gwinn named Female Player of the Year

Three youngsters finished in the top three in the vote to be named Germany’s 2019 Female Player of the Year. However, fans of the national team had one clear favourite in mind, with more than half of the voters selecting Giulia Gwinn as their Female Player of the Year. The 20-year-old all-rounder from FC Bayern München received 50.9 per cent of the vote (6,299 votes of the 12,377 total votes submitted). Gwinn was also named the Best Young Player at the 2019 World Cup in France.

The results of the vote saw two other young talents from head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's squad finish behind Gwinn. In second place was 19-year-old Klara Bühl (10.1 per cent/1,246 votes) from SC Freiburg, and in third was 18-year-old Lena Oberdorf (6.6 per cent/822 votes) from SGS Essen.