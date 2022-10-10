Gwinn injured with cruciate ligament tear

It’s painful news for Giulia Gwinn, player for FC Bayern Munich Women and Germany: FCB made it known today that the 23-year-old defender suffered a cruciate ligament tear in her left knee last week in training with Germany.

This was the result from a detailed examination following Gwinn’s return to Munich. On Sunday, she underwent successful surgery – this is Giulia Gwinn’s second cruciate ligament tear since 2021.