Gwinn: “Evenly-matched game against Spain“

One of the youngest players on the pitch was the match winner in Germany’s opening game of the World Cup in France. Giulia Gwinn scored the only goal of the game with a long-range strike against China. The Germany international spoke to DFB.de about her feelings after the game, the support from the stands and her Instagram profile.

DFB.de: A day after a successful opening day at the World Cup and an important match-winning goal. How is it going? Did you manage to get a good night’s sleep?

Giulia Gwinn: I actually slept really well. I got so many nice messages yesterday so I went to bed on a high. I’m also pleased that I didn’t pick up any injuries from the game.

DFB.de: What did you think of the game on a personal level?

Gwinn: I didn’t start the game as well as I’d hoped. We made a few changes throughout the first half, and my game improved. At half time, the coach encouraged us to be braver and that worked really well for me. (laughs)

DFB.de: You celebrated towards the stands after you goal. Who was your celebration directed at?

Gwinn: Towards my parents. They both travelled in their motor home through France to support us at every game in the group stages. It means so much to me and it’s nice to know that they can experience these special moments with me.

DFB.de: The second group game will take place on Wednesday against Spain. Did you follow their opening match against South Africa?

Gwinn: We didn’t manage to catch the whole game, but did watch part of it together when we ate dinner. It was still 1-0 when we went to our rooms, so the fact that Spain turned it around shows the quality of their team.

DFB.de: It will be a completely different game to the one against China, won't it?

Gwinn: Absolutely. We know what to expect. Spain have a strong team and will want to control the game, just like us. It will be a great game for the spectators on Wednesday. However, I think the opponents will try and play the ball out of the back and therefore, can be more vulnerable.

DFB.de: Let's talk about Instagram. You've gained a lot of followers, no?

DFB.de: Yeah it's crazy! I am really surprised. Before the game I had 18,000 and after the game I had 44,000. Suddenly I have more than 500 comments on my pictures. I need to take some time to read through them all. Lots of people have congratulated me and that makes me happy of course.

created by mmc/dr