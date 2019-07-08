Gwinn awarded FIFA Young Player Award

Giulia Gwinn has been rewarded with the FIFA Young Player Award for her performances in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. At her first major tournament, the 20-year-old played in all five of Germany’s games, scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 win over China.

The reward has been given at the last two World Cups, and is awarded to the young player that makes the best impression. Characteristics like technical ability, game play and charisma are all taken into consideration, as well as other important factors like fair play and enthusiasm. In 2011, the prize was won by Australia’s Caitlin Foord, while Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan took the reward home in 2015.