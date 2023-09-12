Gwinn and Dallmann return

Britta Carlson, who will stand in for the unwell head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg in both of Germany Women’s upcoming international matches, has named her squad for the first UEFA Women’s Nations League matches on 22nd September (18:00 CEST) against Denmark in Viborg and on 26th September (18:15 CEST) against Iceland in Bochum.

Out of the 25 players, 21 took part in the recent Women’s World Cup, with four players returning to the team in Linda Dallmann, Giulia Gwinn (both FC Bayern München), Sarai Linder (TSG Hoffenheim) and Janina Minge (SC Freiburg).

Britta Carlson, who in addition to coach Michael Urbansky can temporarily count on the support of U17 head coach Sabine Loderer, says: “We will prepare this strong squad intensively for the tasks ahead, with the aim of making the best possible start in the Nations League. We’re very pleased to welcome Giulia and Linda back into the international fold after injury. Both are important to our team with their experience and as personalities. Sarai and Janina showed their quality once again in the World Cup preparation and will improve our squad further.”

Thanks to Leupolz for her “many years of service”

Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg) is not available due to the birth of her son Emil last weekend, while Melanie Leupolz will no longer feature having announced her retirement from the national team on Monday. “Unfortunately, our vice-captain Svenja Huth will miss out because of personal but very special reasons,” says Carlson. “We of course wish this new family all the best. With regard to Melanie Leupolz, I’d like to thank her on behalf of the whole coaching staff for her many years of excellent service for the women’s national team. We have huge respect for her decision and wish Melly all the best for her future club career as well as in her personal life.”

The other opponent in Group 3 of the UEFA Women’s Nations League will be Wales, who Germany will meet for the first time on 27th October in Sinsheim. The top two teams in this newly created competition will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. France have already secured a place as hosts.