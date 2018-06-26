Guerrero scores as Peru beat Australia

Peru signed off on their 2018 FIFA World Cup adventure with a 2-0 win over Australia.

Already eliminated going into the game, Peru took away any chance their opponents had of qualifying and leapfrogged them to finish third in the final table in the process. Australia leave Russia having collected just one point from their three games.

“It is a very big moment for Peru, I would like to thank the players, the FA and most of all the fans for their wonderful support,” said coach Ricardo Gareca after the game. “We started a project in qualifying, which we today concluded in the best possible way. It was a shame the first two games went as they did.”

44,073 people watched the game in the Fischt Stadium in Sochi,as goals in either half from Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero were enough for the South American side.