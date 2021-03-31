Gündogan: “We cannot allow that to happen”

Head coach Joachim Löw and his players were self-critical in their analysis following Germany’s 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifying defeat to North Macedonia on Wednesday night. DFB.de gathered the reaction from Die Mannschaft.

Joachim Löw: We’re thoroughly disappointed. We simply looked too tired today. There wasn’t an energy about our play and we made too many mistakes going forward. When we moved the ball around quickly, we looked dangerous. Our opponents sat deep and we couldn’t find a way to break them down. All in all, it was disappointing.

Ilkay Gündogan: We cannot allow that to happen. North Macedonia were more or less in our box twice and we made it easy for them. We tried to work chances, but we only managed to score once. The way we conceded both goals was poor.

Serge Gnabry: Fair play to North Macedonia. We got back into the game and created some chances, but we didn’t stick the ball in the back of the net. It simply wasn’t good enough.

