Gündogan voted Germany’s “Player of the Year”

National team player Ilkay Gündogan has been named Germany’s “Player of the Year”. In the vote conducted by kicker magazine involving the members of the Association of German Sports Journalists (VDS), the FC Barcelona midfielder, who also captained Manchester City to a victory in the Champions League in 2022/2023, came out on top with 198 votes, ahead of his international teammate Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen/88) and French World Cup runner-up Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt/69).

“The titles that you win as a team are naturally the greatest achievements, but I have always had my eye on the "Footballer of the Year" award over the years. Of course, I thought that it would be great to achieve that myself. And that’s how I feel right now. It’s like a reward for all the hard work. I feel that this is an extremely meaningful recognition," said Gündogan.

The vote for “Female Player of the Year” will take place following the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on the 20th August.