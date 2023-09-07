Gündogan, Musiala, Popp and Oberdorf nominated for the Ballon d’Or

Barcelona’s Ilkay Gündogan and FC Bayern’s Jamal Musiala have been nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. Both Germany internationals are included within the 30-man shortlist. They are joined on the list by two other Bundesliga players in the form of Musiala’s teammates Harry Kane (England) and Min-Jae Kim (South Korea). The Ballon d’Or has been awarded by the French magazine France Football since 1956. The presentation is set to take place on 16th October at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Alexandra Popp and Lena Oberdorf (both VfL Wolfsburg) are the German representatives amongst the 30 names on the women’s shortlist. Musiala, amongst others, has hopes of winning the Kopa Trophy awarded to the best footballer under the age of 21. National team goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen of FC Barcelona is one of ten nominees for the Yashin trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper in the world.