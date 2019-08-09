Gündogan extends his contract at Man City until 2023

Germany international Ilkay Gündogan has extended his contract at Premier League champions Manchester City. The ‘Citizens’ reported on Friday that the 28-year-old had extended his contract until 2023. “I have really enjoyed the last three years at City,” said Gündogan, who’s contract would have ran our next summer. “It’s a privilege to be part of this team, especially the way we play and the trophies we win.”

The midfielder signed for City from Borussia Dortmund for €27 million in 2016. He has made 114 competitive appearances for Pep Guardiola’s team, scoring and assisting 17 goals apiece. The Gelsenkirchen-born man has won all four domestic competitions this year: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.