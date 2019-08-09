Gündogan extends his contract at Man City until 2023

created by mmc/dr
Germany international Ilkay Gündogan has extended his contract at Premier League champions Manchester City. The ‘Citizens’ reported on Friday that the 28-year-old had extended his contract until 2023. “I have really enjoyed the last three years at City,” said Gündogan, who’s contract would have ran our next summer. “It’s a privilege to be part of this team, especially the way we play and the trophies we win.”
The midfielder signed for City from Borussia Dortmund for €27 million in 2016. He has made 114 competitive appearances for Pep Guardiola’s team, scoring and assisting 17 goals apiece. The Gelsenkirchen-born man has won all four domestic competitions this year: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.
