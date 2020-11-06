Gündogan and Sané return for triple-header, with first-timers Max and Uduokhai

Ahead of the final international break of the year, Germany head coach Joachim Löw has called up 25 outfielders and four goalkeepers for a triple-header of matches in November. As was the case in both September and October, particular attention was paid to compliance with the hygiene regulations as well as workload management.

Germany will face the Czech Republic on 11th November (20:45 CET) in Leipzig before playing two Nations League matches. On 14th November (20:45 CET) the team will play Ukraine in Leipzig before facing Spain in Sevilla on 17th November (20:45 CET).

Löw has called up Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven) and Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg) for the first time. Meanwhile, Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) and Leroy Sané (FC Bayern Munchen) all return to the squad. Despite being called up in October, Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) and Kai Havertz (FC Chelsea) will not be part of the squad for the upcoming international break.

Nations League duty only for eight players

The majority of the squad will arrive in Leipzig on Monday afternoon. Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané (all FC Bayern München), as well as Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) and Timo Werner (FC Chelsea) will all join up with the team on Thursday afternoon. These eight players will only feature in the two Nations League games against Ukraine and Spain.

Germany last faced the Czech Republic on 1st September 2017, winning 2-1 in Prague. Die Mannschaft have won six of their eight meetings against the Czech Republic, losing twice. They have a similarly positive record against Ukraine, winning four and drawing three of their seven meetings with the side. In their most recent meeting, Germany won 2-1 on 10th October 2020 as part of the Nations League group stages. Their last meeting with Spain also took place just a few weeks ago, with Germany drawing 1-1 in Stuttgart on 3rd September 2020. The two sides have faced each other on 25 occasions, with Germany winning nine times alongside nine draws and seven defeats.

created by dfb/mmc