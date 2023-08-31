Groß called up for games against Japan and France alongside six returnees

Germany coach Hansi Flick has made seven changes to his squad to kick off the international season, calling up one new recruit – Brighton’s Pascal Groß – and six familiar faces for the games against Japan and World Cup runners-up France.

Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Niklas Süle and Felix Nmecha (both Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Kevin Schade (Brentford FC) and Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) all return to the 24-strong Germany squad after missing out on past selections for various reasons. From Monday, the squad will be stationed at the team HQ in Wolfsburg.

The national team will start their preparation for EURO 2024 in Germany on 9th September (20:45 CEST), as they play four-time Asian champions Japan at the Volkswagen Arena. On Tuesday 12th September (21:00 CEST), two-time world champions France come across the border for a clash in Dortmund.

The squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Robin Gosens (1. FC Union Berlin), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle (both Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan)

Midfielders/Attackers: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern), Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ilkay Gündogan (FC Barcelona), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen), Leroy Sané (FC Bayern), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)