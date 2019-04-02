Grindel resigns as DFB president - Koch and Rauball take over on interim basis

Reinhard Grindel today informed the DFB’s presidential board during a teleconference that he has resigned from his position as association president with immediate effect. Vice presidents Dr. Rainer Koch and Dr. Reinhard Rauball will head the German FA on an interim basis until the DFB national conference in September. Grindel will carry on in his international roles in the FIFA council and UEFA executive committee – for which he was personally elected – in close coordination with the DFB.

The presidential-board members thanked Reinhard Grindel for his many years of service as DFB president and as the former treasurer, and spoke of their respect for his decision. Looking to the future, the presidential board agreed to use the next six months until a new president is elected to find a candidate that will enjoy both the DFB and the DFL’s support. It was also agreed that they will work on further developing and optimising the association’s structure looking to the future.

“Reinhard Grindel was always fully dedicated to his work with the DFB and did a great deal for the association, not least regarding our EURO 2024 bid. We’re very grateful for that and have the utmost respect for his decision,” said Dr. Rainer Koch. “Our goal now is to a find a candidate for both the DFB and DFL that is not part of the current presidential board, someone who is just as committed to grass-roots football as they are to the game’s top level. It will also be down to Reinhard Rauball and myself to use our interim period until September 2019 to further develop the structural framework of the association in order to improve the stability and solidarity of the DFB for the future in a way that mutually benefits both amateur and professional football.”

Dr. Reinhard Rauball echoed his colleague’s statements. “I have total respect and understanding for Reinhard Grindel’s decision. The pressure on him from different angles has steadily increased in recent weeks, so it was in the interest of German football to take a different path on a personnel front, but also to make way for a new start structurally within the DFB. It’s now up to representatives for amateur and professional football to come together and set the course for the future. There are huge challenges ahead for the DFB, not just in a sporting sense, but in terms of our standing in society too. We need to tackle these challenges with sincerity, empathy and the will to change. The goal always has to be to find the best solutions for German football, regardless of personal interests.”