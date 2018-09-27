Grindel: “Good day for professionals and amateurs alike”

Euro 2024 will be held in Germany. After the result was announced, DFB President Reinhard Grindel, Ambassador Philipp Lahm and other members of the DFB delegation in Nyon gave their thoughts on the decision, with DFB.de compiling their reaction.

Reinhard Grindel (DFB President): I’d like to thank my colleagues and friends from the UEFA Executive Committee for their unbelievable faith. I feel a great sense of responsibility. I know what this tournament means for UEFA and we will do everything we can, starting from tomorrow, to fulfil expectations. I’m pleased that we showed through our plans and argumentation that an application like ours can be a successful one. It shows that transparency, openness, compliance and support from non-governmental organisations, but also from the Bundesliga of course, can contribute to such a great success. This fills me with pride and great joy. It’s wonderful that we are experiencing a day that is good for both professionals and amateurs alike in Germany. We know that such a significant tournament can cause great excitement among children and young people, which our football clubs should be very pleased about.

Philipp Lahm (Euro Ambassador): I feel great anticipation and am mightily relieved, as the tension was immense. This was a new feeling for me. There will be a massive celebration of football together in Europe – at home in Germany. We have excellent stadia, and fans who adore football. We’re very welcoming and we want to show that. We’ve done a lot of preparation, and we want to share this and get everyone involved.

Joachim Löw (National Team Coach): A tournament like this is exceptional for our country. It’s a good step for the next few years, and everyone in the association can now plan ahead for it. Such a tournament can really motivate younger players as well.

Dr. Friedrich Curtius (DFB General Secretary): It’s been a really good team effort for the past two years. We’re right in the middle of Europe, so everyone can make their way to Germany easily enough. We want to invite the world, however. We presented a very strong application.

Dr. Rainer Koch (DFB Vice President): This is an important result for the whole of German football. Turkey also put in a very good application. There’s no longer the guarantee that children and young people will keep flocking to join clubs, so I hope that we’ll experience another boost like we did after the 2006 World Cup.

Reinhard Rauball (DFL President and DFB Vice President): Today is a good day for German football. We can all still remember the images and emotions of 2006 and look forward to another massive football tournament being held in our own country. The 2024 European Championship will inspire a lot of people, not just in Germany, but further afield.

Aleksander Ceferin (UEFA President): The process was transparent and democratic. A democratic decision is always the right decision. I’m looking forward to a fantastic European Championship in Germany.