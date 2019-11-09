Great win in dream Wembley setting

Prestigious victory in an incredible setting: The German women's team celebrated a 2-1 win against World no.4 England in front of 77,768 spectators at Wembley Stadium. Alexandra Popp (9’) and Klara Bühl (90’) scored to close out the year in style for national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and her side. Ellen White scored a consolation for the EURO Championship 2021 hosts (44’).

Sophia Kleinherne makes her debut

The coach provided everyone with a small surprise at the start, giving 1. FFC Frankfurt's Sophia Kleinherne her first senior appearance for Germany. Merle Frohms replaced the injured Almuth Schult in goal and the back four consisted of Sara Doorsoun, Lena Oberdorf and Kathrin Hendrich. Dzsenifer Marozsan and Sara Däbritz anchored the midfield behind Klara Bühl, Lina Magull and Sandra Starke. Captain Popp returned to the side as the lone striker.

The young Germany team were not overwhelmed by the large crowd at Wembley, which included the DFB's own President Fritz Keller, and pressed the opposition right from the start. Oberdorf won the ball in the centre of the pitch in the third minute and spotted a great run from Popp, who took the ball and struck the crossbar. The ladies were celebrating just six minutes later when Popp headed home from Hendrich's cross tom open the scoring.

For Germany it was the 21st success against the Lionesses in the 26th meeting. Although the European record for a women's international match was narrowly missed - 80,203 spectators came to the cult temple at the Olympic Final 2012 - the atmosphere was still very impressive. The fans cheered both teams loudly and there were even a few Mexican waves.

On the other hand, the England team experienced a lull in their offensive game, which was due to the concentrated and consistent efforts of the Germany team. With substantial commitment and attentiveness, Germany prevented England from scoring for a lot of the game. Oberdorf (17’) and Bühl (21, 24’) had chances to double their side’s lead, but all three shots narrowly missed.

Frohms saves penalty brilliantly

England had a great chance to equalize in the 36th minute, when French referee Stephanie Frappart pointed to the penalty spot, but Frohms saved Lyon striker Nikita Parris’ penalty brilliantly. This big chance for the hosts, however, served as a wake-up call. For since the penalty save, Phil Neville’s England side were energetic, had better build-up play than the first 25 minutes and put the Germany team under pressure. This increase in ability came to a head when Ellen White equalized just before half-time (44’). Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was forced into a change at half-time due to injury, as Marina Hegering replaced Oberdorf, who was strong in the first half. The second half developed into an even game, with Germany having a slight edge. A shot from Marozsan from the edge of the box was blocked by Mary Earps in the English goal (52’), and a supposed goal by Magull was later chalked off for offside.

Both teams threw everything at it in the final stages of the match, both teams desperately wanted to win. In the end, it was Germany who delivered the killer blow; Klara Bühl grabbed the winner right at the death.>/p>

A wait until April for the next competitive match

Players from both teams wore armbands in honour of Remembrance Day as a memorial to all those who have fallen in war. The poppy has become a symbol of remembrance of all victims of conflict. In November 2017, the men’s teams of both nations wore poppies on their shirts, and now this tradition has been continued.

The DFB Women’s next competitive matches take place in April with a European qualifier against Ireland and Montenegro. Before then, they will also take part in the Algarve Cup in March.

created by mmc/sg