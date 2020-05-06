Government allows return of football from the second half of May

On Wednesday, Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of state government decided that the top two tiers of German football will be allowed to return to action in the second half of May. Christian Seifert, DFL CEO and speaker for the DFL Presidium, explains:

“Today’s decision is good news for the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga. It’s linked with a great responsibility for clubs and their employees to implement the require medical and organisational guidelines. Matches behind closed doors aren’t the ideal solution for anybody. However, for some clubs it’s the only possibility to safeguard their league membership in its current form during these times of crisis, which threaten their very existence. My thanks go to all political decision-makers at a federal and state level for their trust.”