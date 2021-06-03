Kai Havertz: “I want to play every game just like everyone else in the squad”

Gosens: “We're fired up!”

Robin Gosens on…

…his first major tournament: It's a huge honour to represent Germany at a major competition. The atmosphere in the team is fantastic and we're fired up. We push each other in training and in the game. I'm thrilled to be a part of it.

…the return of fans: It's great news and a huge boost to have fans allowed in the stadium again. It's good for us, but it's also good that the infection rates are dropping. Hopefully amateur footballers will be able to start playing again soon too.

…the three-man backline: The most obvious advantage is that we have another centre-back on the pitch, which will enable us to be more compact defensively. As a wing-back, I can then stick closer to my man. That will definitely be a boost against teams who have quick players on the wings, like France and Portugal. It’s also a benefit going forward, as I’m a player who likes to get up the wing and help out with attacks.

…the European U21 Championship: We're over the moon for the boys. I absolutely back them to win the title. We wish them all the best and will certainly be watching it. They are role models for us going into the tournament.

…the team spirit: the older players are helping out a lot with their experience. They push the younger players and give them tips and pointers. Us players in the middle will probably be the link between the two. We have an incredibly good mix of players. The team spirit is good and we do a lot together on and off the pitch.

…his own development as a footballer: Diligence, hard work, mentality and discipline are the most important things for me. Ever since I’ve turned professional, I’ve always tried to put in that little bit more effort than other players. Now I’ve been rewarded for that effort by receiving the ultimate prize - a call-up for a major tournament.

…becoming a regular: That’s my goal and I think it’s the goal of every player here. I want to make a good impression on the coach and convince him of my quality in every game I get. I’ll give it everything I’ve got.

…communication within the team: You always have to have good communication and tell each other your opinions in training. That’s the only way we can grow as a team.

…upcoming friendly opponents Latvia: I’m definitely expecting us to win. I don’t know too much about them as a team, but we have a few days left to prepare. It’s important that we perform well and go into the tournament with a positive feeling.

Kai Havertz on...

...his arrival in camp: You always look forward to being on the pitch. The one or two days off after the Champions League final did me a lot of good. I am happy to be here.

...what he expects his role to be: I am a creative player who lives off instinct. I've played lots of different positions in recent months, I'm always versatile. I feel at home in the final third. I think my coach pictures my role much in the same way as I do. I hope to play my part with good performances to help us win games and go far in the tournament.

…a starting spot: I am a football player and so obviously I'm ambitious. I want to play every game just like everyone else in the squad. Obviously I want to play but the team comes first, you have to stick to the plan. I hope to play many minutes and make many appearances during the Euros.

...his winning goal in the Champions League final: Obviously it gives me self-confidence. It was a really important goal for me and the club, and for my family too. It's a special moment that will live with me forever. I need confidence because it helps me play my best - but I have to keep my feet on the ground.

...Florian Wirtz and the U21s: It was an outstanding performance. Congratulations to the whole team. Florian is a great player, he's done really well all season. He's shown that he can be a leader. I believe that being with the U21s will be good for his development.

...the return of fans: It's great! We are all really happy with it. I had the honour of featuring in the last games in front of fans. We are all waiting for things to get back to normal. Football and us players depend on fans. 14,000 of them will sound like 80,000.

...his expectations for the Euros: I want to be a starter, everyone wants that. When you're selected for the squad, you want to play as well. Sometimes you have to leave your ego at the door, though. I want to play but if you're on the bench then you have to give your best for the team when you're called upon.

