Gosens: "We want to get back on track"

Germany’s final match prior to the summer break will see them take on Colombia in a friendly on Tuesday (20:45 CEST). Hear from Robin Gosens and sporting director Rudi Völler on the most recent match against Poland, the development of the team and the balance between experimenting and achieving results.

Robin Gosens on...

...the defeat in Poland: We were extremely disappointed to not be rewarded for what was a good game. We analysed the game and have picked out some of the key moments. In the second half, it felt like we pressured them a lot and created many chances for ourselves. Luck just isn’t on our side at the minute, and so we’re heading home empty-handed. We know that we will only be able to get the country on our side if we win games, which is our what we want to do, as a big footballing country

…the importance of the game against Colombia: I can see how we communicate with one another each day and how we try to improve. We are working incredible hard in order to get back on track. We all hate to lose, but we can see the development in the team. It’s essential to all of us that we beat Colombia on Tuesday in order to end on a high.

...head coach Hansi Flick: When a coach goes to bat for their team, then it takes some of the burden off the players while also adding to the feeling of wanting to pay it back. The coach is defending us, which he’s doing a great job of, but we want to deliver good results on the pitch in order to take the pressure off him.

…Ilkay Gündogan: He travelled here with a lot of confidence after a great season. That helps us a lot, he’s a leader and a very experienced player. That all adds up and makes him a player that can help out any side.

…his positive mentality: What I might lack in talent, I make up for with my mentality and passion (laughs). If I can help win over the fans, then I’m happy to be able to do so. But we also have several different players in our team. I can confirm that all of them are just as passionate.

…the development of the team: If you compare the game against Ukraine with the one against Poland, then I think we looked much better with our back three and that our positioning was better as well. We didn’t allow them many chances, were well positioned and created several chances in the second half. I didn’t have the feeling that it was a friendly, but instead you could see that there was more at stake for us. Looking at the game from a tactical standpoint, you can see a clear improvement from our first game.

…the need for a target man: I know how important it can be to have a striker like that – it obviously has its benefits. We have a striker in Kai Havertz that is able to move between the lines, so Germany do have those types of players up front.

…the upcoming U21 EUROs and the impact on the country: I think the U21 EUROs are a big tournament and I’m certain that the boys have what it takes to be successful, which could have an impact on us.

Rudi Völler on…

…performances and results being brought into discussion: That’s normal and natural because our own European Championship is just around the corner. We have to face up to the criticism. It’s logical after the exit from the group stage in the World cup.

…the Colombia game: We of course want to win it and try a few things out, but at the same time we want to entertain people. It’s not a friendly or a qualifier, but rather a game to show the fans that they count on us. We’re at the end of a long season, we’re tired and we’ve got heavy legs. We have to find the one or two percent that we lacked in certain areas against Poland.

…the balance between experimenting and picking up results: If Hansi Flick only fielded his “top side” over the next year, then we wouldn’t see the likes of Malick Thiaw, for example. Of course, results are very important but we’re in a situation where we have to try a few things out, because things haven’t gone too well recently. Of course it would be nice if we can be successful in doing both, but for me the most important thing is playing well at the Euros.

…head coach Hansi Flick: It was clear that Hansi Flick would stay on as head coach after the World Cup. He won practically everything that there is to win at FC Bayern and subsequently got off to a good start with us. After the World Cup, he did what sets the best coaches apart. He reflected and considered how we can play well at the Euros and how he could get the best out of the players at his disposal.

…discussions about the head coach in the case of a defeat: Hansi Flick will remain as head coach, that’s not up for debate. In the Bundesliga it’s the league table that can create anxiety, but we fortunately don’t have to worry about that in the national team. We’re all in agreement that Hansi is the right coach for the Euros and I’m ruling out a departure. However, we have to get the fans back on side after our recent tournaments. We can do that by picking up good results and putting in good performances.

…Hansi Flick’s character: It’s of course more pleasant for yourself when you receive praise. The fact that he’s facing some criticism certainly isn’t nice. But he’s professional enough to know that that’s part and parcel of being a coach. You have to be able to deal with it and Hansi can do just that.

…the fans’ disappointment after recent performances: We need to show that we are ready to give everything for our supporters. We will need to have lots of conviction out on the pitch. If we show what we’re made of and how dedicated we are to turn it round, then the fans will be back on side. But right now we have to deal with the criticism and accept that there might be a few whistles here and there. You can see that the fans want to get behind us but we have to do our bit. We want to gain confidence through good results.

created by mmc/asv, rs