Gosens: “We have to deliver and we will deliver”

Whilst Robin Gosens is familiar with the Germany team since his first call-up in 2020, the 29-year-old is new to the Bundesliga after having recently joined Champions League side Union Berlin. In contrast, Pascal Groß has never been involved with the national team. Although the 32-year-old Premier League player from Brighton & Hove Albion did play for Germany U15s, he has just been called up to the senior side for the first time. Groß spoke about that, and, alongside Gosens, about the upcoming international games on Saturday (20:45 CEST) against Japan in Wolfsburg and on Tuesday (21:00 CEST) against World Cup runners-up France in Dortmund.

Robin Gosens on...

...the mentality needed: I think that Union Berlin are successful because of the team spirit and how they work hard as a unit to get the three points. That sense of working as a team is fundamental for this international break and for long-term success for the German national team. I’m trying to lead by example – hard graft is in my DNA. We all have to be on the same page – as if we were a family on the pitch. Everybody is aware of how serious the situation is with the Germany team; we have to deliver and this can only be done through results, as is the case in football.

…his career trajectory: The DFB is so well-connected in Europe that it has an eye on every player. I was an unknown who had achieved success from nothing at Atalanta for a long time. If you’re able to consistently perform well on the pitch, it’s more the media attention that changes.

...the September internationals: Whether they’re important? I can only answer that with a resounding yes. We went into the summer break with a bad feeling because nothing went as we’d expected. We know exactly how much is riding on the games. We also owe it to the coach, as we’re the ones who go onto the pitch and have to achieve results. We now absolutely want to do that, first against Japan and then against France. I stand by my claim that we have incredible quality in the team, but I also understand everyone who doesn’t really believe that currently. It’s now up to us to change that. We have to create a mood of optimism and get the nation behind us again, and that’s only about results and good performances. Therefore, everyone here, I can assure you, is aware of our position. We must deliver – and we will do that.

...his own situation: I did well in the last international break, and tried to impress. I have the chance again here to prove myself and in the best case, to play regularly. In the next months, we have to establish a core team and develop, and I hope to be a part of this process. I’m trying to get stuck in in every training session so that fewer changes take place in my position. That just depends on good individual club performances and how I do during the next ten days here.

Pascal Groß on...

...his call-up: It came as a total shock to me because there wasn’t any contact beforehand, so it really did come out of the blue, but meant I was overjoyed when they got in touch. It’s always been a dream for me to represent my country, and I’m so grateful that I’ve been given the chance to do so.

...his first days with the DFB: The boys have welcomed me into the group and I’m having a great time. This is such an exciting opportunity and moment for me in my career.

...the Premier League: I had to adapt to the faster pace and the fact that there are fewer fouls in the games. I had to learn to make decisions in a split second.

...his views on the national team: It’s difficult to see the bigger picture from an outside perspective, so I’m just trying to form my own opinions and to get to know the team while finding my place within the squad.

...his strengths as a player: I would say that I’m generally a positive guy, and I try to implement that into my interactions with the team. I’m a versatile player who works well in different positions, and I work hard to assist my teammates and help them display their quality. Although number eight is my preferred position, I also work well at right back and in the midfield. If I get time on the pitch, I will happily do what’s best for the team.

