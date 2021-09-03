Gosens sustains capsule injury in left foot

Robin Gosens sustained a capsule injury to his left foot in Germany’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier win against Liechtenstein on Thursday evening in St. Gallen, Switzerland. Gosens had to come off near the end of the game as a result of the injury.

The German national team’s medical staff will now assess whether the Atalanta left-back will be able to feature in the remaining two games of this international break. The first of these comes against Armenia in Stuttgart on Sunday, with the following game away to Iceland taking place the following Wednesday. Both games kick off at 20:45 CEST.