Gosens: “It was a bold performance”

The Germany national team picked up their first points of EURO 2020 on Saturday evening, following up the narrow defeat to France with a 4-2 win over Portugal in the second group game for Joachim Löw’s side. DFB.de gathered the reaction from the Germany camp.

Joachim Löw: All in all, it was a top performance and we showed a lot of character. I think deserved to win by that margin, as we created a lot of chances. We had to improve going forward, that much was clear, and we had a good tempo with our interplay. We really got Kimmich and Gosens into the game out wide. Things that didn’t quite happen against France worked better today. Set-pieces have been on the agenda for a while now; I get that feeling that it’s still not quite 100% sinking in. We didn’t cover well for their first goal. Portugal look for counterattacking opportunities and we walked right into it. Games like that are an emotional rollercoaster for us coaches with lots of ups and downs. It won’t get any easier for us going forward though.

Robin Gosens: Jogi really got us fired up at training yesterday. Everyone knew what was at stake, but we put in a bold performance. We threw everything into it, both in defence and in attack, and we got our reward. It’s a great feeling to score for the national team, but to do it in a game like that – what a feeling. I will enjoy the rest of the night, but then the focus switches to Hungary. I had some problems with my adductor muscles in the first half. Fortunately, the coach kept me on for a bit and I was able to get the goal. Popping up with a goal at the back post every now and again is something I’m quite good at.

Kai Havertz: It was an important win. I think everyone could see the kind of football we can play. We created a lot of chances and then ended up going 1-0 down through a silly counterattack. We can be happy with the game though. I trust my strengths and am happy to have helped out with a goal. We have a good chance of reaching the last 16, but it’s not done yet. We have one more tough game ahead of us – Hungary will be a real test.

Thomas Müller: We went into the game knowing we could get a result like this. Portugal have good attacking players and you never know how the game will play out. It was a real setback conceding a goal from our own corner kick. We kept the energy up though and didn’t let it faze us. We were more courageous and creative, and were simply better.

