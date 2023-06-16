Gosens: “Build on our second-half performance”

Hear from Germany head coach Hansi Flick, Robin Gosens and Antonio Rüdiger after Germany’s narrow 1-0 defeat in Warsaw.

Hansi Flick: The result is extremely disappointing. We didn’t have much pace and very few clear-cut chances. We improved in the second half and created chances for ourselves. Wojciech Szczsny made great saves to deny our chances. We can take positives from the second half, but we need more urgency. Malick Thiaw had a great game, so we’re pleased to have a young player that can play at a high level.

Robin Gosens: I had hoped that we would be able to celebrate a win today, which would have been crucial for both myself and our country. We played well in the second half and create a lot of chances, which we should have managed to reward ourselves for. That’s what we’re lacking, in order to finally be able to head home victorious. We need to continue to build on our performance in the second half.

Antonio Rüdiger: We’re missing that final push, that final pass, and then we end up losing a game like that.

created by mmc/asv