Goretzka: “Not getting the rub of the green right now”

Germany suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Colombia on Tuesday, meaning June’s trio of international fixtures ended without a victory. There was understandably a lot of disappointment in the DFB-Team camp after the game. We gathered the reaction.

Leon Goretzka: It’s a serious situation. There was a lot we set out to do and our training sessions are at a very high level, so it’s hard to explain why we can’t implement it on the pitch. We’re coming up short in every department and, all in all, it’s just not good enough. We wanted to throw everything at it in the final game before the summer break, but things just aren’t coming naturally to us. We’re not getting the rub of the green now, so we’ll have to fight our way out of this rut. We will keep going – there is always the hope that the whole nation shares; we have a good squad with good individual players.

Hansi Flick: I’m very disappointed that we couldn’t implement our ideas. I’m sorry for the fans too, as they showed incredible support. We wanted to try some things out, but it went belly-up. It’s hard to argue against the criticism. We need to analyse things thoroughly. We need to be prepared to show something different in September and produce better performances. I can’t take anything away from the players; they showed desire, but they’re lacking confidence. Things just aren’t going our way at the moment.

Ilkay Gündogan: We failed to build any rhythm. We kept things simple, but we weren’t courageous enough. We created one or two chances, but we gave too many away at the back. Dealing with criticism and getting past the boos is part of the job. The way we played certainly isn’t our standard. I know what wasn’t good and what needs to be better. We also have to start questioning our quality though. We have to make sure we’re much better next time.”

Robin Gosens: The concerns are growing with each game. We were determined to get the win and change the mood, but we failed. When it feels like everything is going against you, then you lose that bit of self-belief.

Rudi Völler: Colombia were the strongest of our three opponents, but when you look at all three games as a whole, it just wasn’t enough from us. We had some decent moments, but you need more. You feel for Hansi Flick, the poor sod, because he’s trying absolutely everything to bring us success. Ultimately though, it’s a question of quality in the team. We need to keep our belief and bounce back. If we want to have a good tournament at the Euros, we need to show more fire.

