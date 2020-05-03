Goretzka and Kimmich campaign receives more than 4 million euros

The charity campaign #WeKickCorona, set up by Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka has brought in more than 4 million euros. More than 3500 people donated to the cause including a variety of footballers, as well as tennis star Alexander Zverev, NBA starlet Dennis Schröder various other private donors. “The help and support that we’ve received has been overwhelming,” said Goretzka.

Kimmich and Goretzka will decide themselves how the money will be distributed. “It’s important to not to just say: there’s the money, share it out,” said Kimmich. “We have the responsibility to make sure it’s going to right places.” Many charity donors often don’t know exactly what their money is being used for, that’s something Kimmich and Goretzka want to avoid.

Goretzka: “Solidarity doesn’t start and end in this country”

The initiative will support many projects in Germany, but Goretzka also wants to widen the scope. Of course politicians always have to have the bigger picture in mind, but I think we should be looking at Europe as a whole. Solidarity doesn’t start and end in this country,” said the 25-year-old.

Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß has called both players to thank them personally. He thinks both players are proving themselves to be true role models with “how they are contributing to society. They’re exactly the types of personalities that we want at FC Bayern Munich,” said Hoeneß.

Bayern Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also passed comment: “This initiative is a fine example of how our players can be role models to the rest of society and how we can all come together during this crisis.”