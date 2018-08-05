Gomez announces retirement from international duty

Striker Mario Gomez has announced his retirement from international duty. The 33-year old VfB Stuttgart player revealed his decision on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“My international career was not always easy and I was not always successful, but the experience has been wonderful! It is now time for me to retire from the team and allow the group of young players coming through to have the opportunity to prove themselves and fulfil their dreams. It is a great opportunity for them to gain experience at the very top level and achieve the best they can for Germany,” Gomez writes.

Gomez made 78 appearances for Germany, scoring 31 goals. He was part of two World Cup squads (2010 and 2018) and three European Championships (2008, 2012, 2016). His greatest achievement with the national side was finishing second in the European Championships ten years ago in Austria and Switzerland.

He is not completely closing the door on the national side: “I will only come back in the unlikely situation that the head coach is in desperate need for players for the European Championships in two years and I feel fit enough to join the team and help. In that situation, I would definitely be ready to step in,” added Gomez.