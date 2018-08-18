Goals, upsets and drama

The 2018/19 DFB-Pokal has lift-off! What promised to be an entertaining Saturday afternoon of cup football did not disappoint in the slightest. Goals galore, late drama and an upset to go down in history. DFB.de brings you the full round-up...

Defending Champions eliminated

For the first time in 22 years, the defending champions have been knocked out in the first round. Eintracht Frankfurt, under new head coach Adi Hütter, struggled to assert their dominance against their fourth-tier opponents SSV Ulm 1846, and it was a fairly even affair as the sides went into the break goalless. Just three minutes after the restart though, Ulm set their serious cup upset in motion. A free kick to the far post was headed against the post, and Steffen Kienle reacted fastest to slam home the rebound and make it 1-0.

Holders Frankfurt thought they had equalised through Sebastien Haller, only for the offside flag to go up against the Frenchman. Instead, it was the hosts who scored the next goal, with a hoof out of the back brilliantly take in his stride by Vitalij Lux, and he held off his man and kept his cool to slot the ball past Frederik Ronnow to double the underdogs’ lead. The Eagles threw everything forward in the closing 15 minutes, but Lucas Torro’s 90th-minute header was too little too late and Ulm claimed an historic 2-1 victory to send the 2018 DFB-Pokal winners crashing out.

Rödinghausen send Dresden out of the DFB-Pokal

Second –tier Dynamo Dresden were left stunned after the DFB-Pokal first round. The visitors took the lead twice through Haris Duljevic (11’) and Aias Aosman (25’), however the home side equalised both times with goals from Linus Meyer (20’) and Simon Engelmann (45+1’). With four goals in the first half, the teams were in deadlock for the rest of the 90 minutes, but eventually the fourth-tier side triumphed over the team from Dresden, with the winning goal coming from substitute Maximillian Hippe (120+3’) to make it 3-2. The shock result delighted the home side, as well as the 3,862 fans in attendance, as the underdogs prevailed to an exciting victory in Lotte.

Hoffenheim mean business

Hoffenheim stepped out in front of 22,818 spectators at Kaiserslautern’s Fritz-Walter-Stadion as clear favourites, and wasted no time in justifying this. Six minutes into the game, Joelinton opened the scoring and already the floodgates were open: Nico Schulz doubled his team’s lead just seven minutes later before Joelinton bagged a second after 22 minutes.

Nagelsmann’s men went quiet for the remainder of the first half and even conceded a goal, not one which worried them however, as they came out in the second half more ruthless than ever. Joelinton completed his hat-trick while defenders Kaderabek and Brenet charged forward to score a goal each, making the final score a resounding 6-1.

Werder run riot in Worms

SVW made their intentions clear from the outset, putting on a ruthless first half performance. The game was wrapped up after just half an hour as Osako scored on debut, Kainz hammered in a 25-yard rocket and Bargfrede chipped the keeper to make it three. Max Kruse promptly converted a cheap penalty before Worms salvaged a glimmer of hope through captain Mimbala just before half time. However, celebrations were cut short just two minutes later as Maxi Eggestein reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box and slotted home from 5 yards out.

The intensity was put on ice after the restart as Werder played for possession and controlled the game with unequivocal ease. Worms were a much improved side in the second half, yet had long since surrendered to the inevitable. An unfortunate injury to SVW youngster Ole Käuper paved the way for Claudio Pizarro to make the first appearance of his fourth stint at the club, yet the 39-year-old Peruvian couldn’t find the net. Johannes Eggestein broke the second-half deadlock late on to cap off a commanding display from Florian Kohfeldt’s side (6-1).

Bayern frustrated until the end

Fourth-tier SV Drochtersen/Assel experienced a day they’ll never forget, but fell narrowly short of causing the biggest upset of all against record winners FC Bayern. Last season’s finalists edged the David vs. Goliath encounter 1-0 thanks to an 81st minute strike from Robert Lewandowski.

The hosts, who with the help of a temporary stand extended their stadium capacity to 7,500 for the high-profile spectacle, fought bravely to keep out a full-strength Bayern side captained by Die Mannschaft skipper Manuel Neuer, who had just one save to make in the 90 minutes. A Thiago effort off the underside of the crossbar from 25 yards was closest the Bavarians came to scoring against a well-organised Assel, but the deadlock was finally broken in the 81st minute when Leon Goretzka’s shot was poked in by Lewandowksi from close range.

Ishak crushes Linx’s dreams

For a long time on this sunny afternoon in Lehel, it looked like SV Linx might serve up another DFB Pokal ‘cupset’. After going behind in the 16th minute, the underdogs found a quick equaliser which seemed to frustrate their Bundesliga opponents enough to at least take the game to extra time. Nürnberg lacked venom, lacked creativity, while SV Linx used their home advantage to attack confidently and with purpose.

Unglamorous Leverkusen go through

The fifth-tier side had their big chance to go in front in the 74th minute, but failure to convert allowed Nürnberg’s Ishak to strike again with just two minutes remaining, sending the newly-promoted Bundesliga side into the second round.

Heiko Herrlich’s Leverkusen side did what they had to do in Pforzheim. After taking the lead through Alario’s penalty in the 27th minute, the Werkself dominated the midfield and were caused next-to-no problems at the back. In the final third, however, there was a lot to be desired, but the 1-0 win takes Leverkusen into the second round.

Wolfsburg leave it late

Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg beat Regionalliga side SV Elversberg 1-0 in the first round. The visitors played with an offensive mind-set in front of 5,321 fans, however could not unlock the Elversberg defence. After some changes from manager Bruno Labbadia in the second half, Wolfsburg finally took the lead in the 76th minute through Daniel Ginczek and saw out the victory.

Duisburg solid against Dassnedorf

Hamburg Oberliga side Dassendorf made their first DFB-Pokal appearance in 18 years, but it was their 2. Bundesliga opponents MSV Duisburg who progressed to the second round thanks to a 23rd minute goal from Borys Tashchy.

created by mmc