Goals galore, but no DFB-Pokal upsets on Saturday afternoon

Saturday’s nine afternoon DFB-Pokal games delivered plenty of goals but no surprises as all the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga sides progressed to the second round.

RSV Meinerzhagern 1-6 Greuther Fürth

Fifth tier Meinerzhagern dared to dream of a sensational win in their first ever DFB-Pokal fixture, but were undone in extra time by a ruthless Greuther Fürth.

Sven Wurm headed the lower league side in front from a corner shortly after the restart but were unable to hold on to their lead as Sebastian Ernst’s equaliser took the match to extra time. The 2. Bundesliga side left nothing to chance scoring as many as five goals to book their spot in the second round for the first time since.

Goals: Wurm (1-0, 50’), Ernst (1-1, 71'), Green (1-2, 98'), Meyerhofer (1-3, 103'), Meyerhofer (1-4, 105'), Abima, (1-5, 113'), Abima (1-6, 118')

TSV 1860 München 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Die Löwen were arguably the better side for long phases of their clash against the 2017/18 winners, with Sascha Molders denied the opener but the woodwork midway through the first half. Goalless at the break, it was the Bundesliga side who seized the initiative early in the second half with a well worked move finished off by André Silva. The second soon followed, this time through Bas Dost, before 1860 cut the lead with a consolation goal from the spot late on.

Goals: Silva, (0-1, 51'), Dost (0-2, 57’), Steinhart (1-2, 79‘)

Oberneuland 0-8 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Marco Rose’s Foals refused to take their fifth-tier opponents lightly as they hit Oberneuland for eight in a dominant performance. Patrick Herrmann ended any hopes of a resistance with a quickfire double early in the first half, before a flurry of first-half put the Bundesliga fully out of sight in the first half.

Goals: Herrmann (0-1, 12'), Herrmann (0-2, 13'), Hoffmann (0-3, 19'), Bensebaini (0-4, 24'), Elvedi (0-5, 35'), Neuhaus (0-6, 52'), Traore (0-7, 76'), Neuhaus (0-8, 84')

VSG Altglienicke 0-6 1. FC Köln

Fifth tier Altglienicke started respectably against FC Köln, but their hard work was undone by a 17th minute penalty converted by Jonas Hector. The hosts initially responded well but the gulf in class was soon exposed as they quickly found themselves 3-0 down going into the break.

Köln’s dominance continued in to the second half, as they added three more goals to breeze into the second round.

Goals: Hector (0-1, 17'), Rexhbecaj (0-2, 36'), Czichos (0-3, 43'), Rexhbecaj (0-4, 63'), Ozcan (0-5, 68'), Drexler (0-6, 86')

Union Fürstenwalde 1-4 VfL Wolfsburg

An upset looked on the cards with fourth tier Fürstenwalde took the lead from the penalty sport early on, but a quickfire double from Joao Victor turned the game round in favour of their Bundesliga opponents. Yannick Gerhardt gave Wolfsburg breathing space early in the second half, before Joshua Guilavogui killed any hopes of a comeback late on.

Goals: Geurts (1-0, 9'), Victor (1-1, 24'), Victor (1-2, 29'), Gerhardt, (1-3, 60'), Guilavogui (1-4, 77’)

1. FC Nürnberg 0-3 RB Leipzig

Just 24 days since their Champions League semi-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig were back in against a 1. FC Nürnberg side now coached by former RBL youth coach Robert Klauß. The Bundesliga side couldn’t have asked for a better start when a mistake from FCN keeper Christian Mathenia invited Amadou Haidara to open the scoring inside three minutes. But Leipzig were far from clinical in front of goal; a second goal not falling until the 67th minute through substitute Yussuf Poulsen. Debutant Hee-Chan Hwang added his name to the scoresheet in the 90th minute.

Goals: Haidara (0-1, 3'), Poulsen (0-2, 67'), Hwang (0-3, 90')

MTV Eintracht Celle 0-7 FC Augsburg

The cup dream was alive for just 20 minutes in the WWK-Arena for Oberliga side MTV Eintracht Celle, before the team from Fuggerstadt began to show their class. Ruben Vargas opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before Daniel Caligiuri added a second ten minutes later to double the lead at half time. In the second half, Alfred Finnbogason’s spot kick was followed by goals from Florian Niederlechner (57’), André Hahn (66’) and Fredrik Jensen (88’, 90’).



Goals: Vargas (0-1, 20'), Caligiuri (0-2, 30'), Finnbogason (0-3, 47'), Niederlechner (0-4, 57'), Hahn (0-5, 66'), Fredrik Jensen (0-6, 88'), Jensen (0-7, 90’)

FV Engers 0-3 VfL Bochum

The fifth-tier side succeeded in holding off VfL Bochum’s first few attacks, but it wasn’t long before Robert Zulj broke the deadlock with a header in the 23rd minute. With the home side posing little threat, Bochum continued to control the game and ensured that there would be no upset thanks to goals from Simon Zoller (52’) and Milos Pantovic (65’).



Goals: Zulj (0-1, 23'), Zoller (0-2, 52'), Pantovic (0-3, 65').

SV Todesfelde 0-1 VfL Osnabrück

Fifth tier Todesfelde put on a real cup fight against Osnabrück, applying the pressure and forcing their opponents into mistakes. A stellar first-half performance had the 500-strong crowd on its feet in applause at the break. The second half followed suit and the game look destined for extra time, before their dreams were crushed by Sebastian Klaas winner with 13 minutes left to play.

Goal: Klaas (0-1, 77')

