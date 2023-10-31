Goals from Gwinn and Bühl secure win in Iceland

Germany women made it two wins from two under interim coach Horst Hrubesch on Tuesday night. They ran out 2-0 winners in Iceland in the UEFA Nations League thanks to goals from Giulia Gwinn (65’) and Klara Bühl (90’+4’).

Hrubesch went with a back four in front of Ann-Katrin Berger in goal. Sara Doorsoun replaced the injured Marina Hegering in the heart of the defence, partnering Kathrin Hendrich. Sarai Linder and Gwinn once again were at full-back. Lena Oberdorf and Lena Lattwein played in defensive midfield, with captain Svenja Huth and Bühl ahead of them. Linda Dallmann and Lea Schüller were given the nod up front.

Schüller hits the bar

Germany came close to going ahead after just four minutes, however Schüller hit the bar from Bühl’s cross. As Iceland struggled to get out of their own half, the visiting side had all the chances. Lattwein was unsuccessful from range (9’) and then saw her second attempt well saved by goalkeeper Telma Ivarsdottir (13’).

The Germany attacks were often promising, but that final ball or touch wasn’t quite there early on. The only other notable moment from the first half was Huth’s cross that hit the crossbar (32’).

Gwinn breaks the deadlock from the spot

Hrubesch introduced Jule Brand and Sjoeke Nüsken for the second half, replacing Huth and Lattwein. Brand was involved immediately, heading over the bar from a Linder cross (50’). The Wolfsburg attacker then hit the side-netting eight minutes later.

Then, Germany took the lead. Schüller latched onto Oberdorf’s cross before being taken out by Iceland’s keeper Ivarsdottir. Gwinn converted the resulting penalty coolly. Hrubesch brought Laura Freigang on directly after the goal for Dallmann (66’). Germany continued to work hard and put their stamp on the game, but didn’t threaten enough in the final third.

Sara Däbritz replaced Oberdorf in the 81st minute in the middle of the park, but Iceland almost equalised a few minutes later. Dilya Zomers broke away from the German defence at pace, but couldn’t get the ball past Berger (85’). At the other end, Däbritz saw her free-kick go just wide (90+3), before Bühl hit the back of the net from 16 yards out to double the lead and seal the win.

