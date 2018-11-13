Goalless draw in Hrubesch testimonial

Germany Women’s team head coach Horst Hrubesch bids farewell after a goalless draw against Spain in his testimonial match. His team showed great fight and quality against a strong Spain team. While preventing a winning goal for Spain, they were unable to find one of their own at the other end.

The 1980 European champion is retiring from coaching with the impressive record of seven wins and one draw in eight games as DFB Frauen head coach. His successor, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will set out to provide the Olympic Gold medallists with the finishing touches ahead of the World Cup in France this summer (7th June – 7th July 2019).