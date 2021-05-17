Goalkeeper ter Stegen to miss the Euros

Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen requires another knee operation and will miss this summer’s European Championship. The 29-year-old Barcelona player announced the news via Instagram. "I am sad", said ter Stegen. "For the first time in many years I will be supporting my country from home as a fan. I hope that we win the Euros.”

"We were in contact with Marc", said Germany head coach Joachim Löw. "He knows that as a world-class goalkeeper we value him unbelievably highly. Manu [Neuer] is currently our number one and will be for the Euros, but players at this highest level always need to mix it with the best in training as well as in games. Sadly we will be without Marc at the Euros but we have other really strong goalkeepers alongside Marc and Manu. The most important thing is that Marc gets healthy again. We wish him a quick recovery and all the best.”

Köpke: "Health always comes first"

"Marc kept us informed about his situation,” said Andreas Köpke, goalkeeping coach for the Germany national team. “He tried everything and until recently he had hoped to be at the Euros. Even for us, a player with his quality and vast experience would have been hugely important. Unfortunately his injuries mean it won’t be possible for him to play at the tournament. Even if that’s painful for Marc and for us, health always comes first. Everyone in the national team is sure that Marc will return to his old strengths in the future.”

The operation will take place on 20th May in Malmö. Ter Stegen previously underwent an operation on the patellar tendon in his right knee on 18th August 2020, meaning that he didn’t return to action until 7th November. "Together with the club’s medical department, I have decided to undergo another operation,” said ter Stegen himself.