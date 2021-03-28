Gnabry goal seals a 1-0 win in Romania

Germany built on their win over Iceland on Thursday night by defeating Romania 1-0 on their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Joachim Löw’s side now have six points from six after two tough fixtures to start the qualifying group.

Serge Gnabry scored the only goal of the game in Bucharest, although Germany could – and maybe should – have added more goals, particularly in the second half. The final game of the international break for Germany comes on Wednesday against North Macedonia in Duisburg (20:45 CEST).

Head coach Joachim Löw went with the same team that beat Iceland 3-0, with Bayern duo Leroy Sané and Leon Goretzka both given the all-clear to feature after knocks.

Quick start with some good chances

Germany’s first shot came through Emre Can, who bent a curling effort well over the bar from the edge of the box after five minutes. The first big chance came for Kai Havertz. Gnabry slipped him through on the right and he tried to loft it over goalkeeper Florian Nita, but couldn’t get enough height on the finish (9’).

Romania didn’t enjoy much of the ball but were afforded some space on the break. Their first moment of note was an uncontrolled strike by Claudiu Kesure which flew past Neuer’s goal (12’).

Rüdiger, Havertz, Gnabry – goal!

The opening goal for the visitors came in the 18th minute. A fantastic long ball by Antonio Rüdiger found Havertz and he squared it across goal for Gnabry. The attacker only had to tap it into an empty net for his 15th international goal! Joshua Kimmich came close to doubling Germany’s advantage soon after. His deflected shot hit the crossbar after a fingertip stop by the impressive home goalkeeper (19’).

Romania’s Razvan Marin shot straight at Neuer from distance (27’) in what was the final clear shooting opportunity of the first half.

Impressive Nita keeps Germany at bay

Germany continued to control proceedings after the interval, however Nita was their foe throughout the second period. He beat away a powerful Leon Goretzka shot from inside the box to keep it at 1-0 (50’). Sané produced some fancy footwork in the box and even took it past the keeper, albeit without success as he couldn’t find a teammate. Nita was once again on hand for the hosts, this time tipping Gnabry’s low shot just past the post after the FC Bayern winger had driven forwards brilliantly (58’).

Löw’s side continued to look dangerous and Nita was left without a chance in the 63rd minute. However, Sané poked Gnabry’s cross across the box just wide.

The first change for Germany saw Timo Werner replace his club teammate Kai Havertz. The striker immediately got into the game, latching on to a Gündogan through ball. His effort was straight at Nita, though (79’).

Romania didn’t pose too many problems all night, although they had two half-chances at the death. Substitute George Puscas hit one straight into Neuer’s arms (87’), before Nicolae Stanciu could only find the side-netting in added time (90’).

