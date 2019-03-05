Gnabry extends his contract at FC Bayern

Germany international Serge Gnabry has signed a three-year contract extension at FC Bayern München. The 23-year-old’s contract is now valid until 30th June, 2023. He signed for the record German champions from SV Werder Bremen in 2017, and then spent the previous season on loan at TSG Hoffenheim.

“We are very happy to have signed Serge on a long-term contract at FC Bayern. In his first season with us he has made some huge progress,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who continued: “Serge is one of young talents, who will be a huge part of our future. We are convinced that we will have a lot of joy with him in the coming years.”

Gnabry has so far picked up five caps for Germany, scoring four goals. In 2017 he won the U21 European Championship and won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.