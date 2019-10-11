Gnabry: “A goal will open the game up”

Marco Reus and his fellow attackers Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz sat before the microphones for the press conference ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Estonia on Sunday (20:45 CEST). The trio spoke about how to break down the Estonia defence, what their favourite position is and their current physical condition.

Gnabry on...

...the key to his success: I’m currently on a fantastic run of form; nevertheless it’s all down to hard work and concentration. A good environment helps as well. I always try to give my best and hope that it pays off.

...their opponents, Estonia: We know that we can’t underestimate our opponents. It’s a different type of game; they are at home with the support of their fans. They will set-up very defensively and will try to make it as difficult as possible for us. A goal will open the game up; we need to do everything we can to score in the first half so that the game can go in our favour.

...being a guaranteed starter: I need to prove myself again and again. If I play terribly for three games in a row, then someone else will get a chance. I’m just trying to concentrate on my own performance.

...his favourite position: I can play any position across the front line; I’m very versatile. It doesn’t really make a difference for me. I just try to find the space and take my chances.

Havertz on...

...his situation: Every player wants to play as much as they can. I try to do my best whenever I come on. All I can do is give 100% and then the chances will come.

...his future: I like to listen to other people’s opinions, but at the end of the day it’s my decision. However, I enjoy getting advice from the national team coach.

...his favourite position: I don’t want to make any demands, I’m just happy to be on the pitch. I’m at my best when I’m attacking, but right now all I care about is playing.

Reus on...