Gladbach, Kiel and Union Berlin go through

Borussia Mönchengladbach ran out 11-1 winners away to BSC Hastedt, bettering their neighbours 1. FC Köln who had won 9-1 in Berlin earlier in the day. Down south in Munich, Holstein Kiel came from behind to beat TSV 1860 München while the all-East-German clash between FC Carl Zeiss Jena and 1. FC Union Berlin saw the boys from the capital book their place in the second round. DFB.de has rounded up the evening trio of DFB-Pokal fixtures.

Record haul for Gladbach

Three-time DFB-Pokal winners Borussia Mönchengladbach registered their biggest ever cup win on Sunday, beating amateurs Hastedt 11-1 in Bremen. With DFB president Reinhard Grindel watching on, Thorgan Hazard fired the Bundesliga side in front inside two minutes from the penalty spot.

Summer signing Alassane Plea doubled the league before the ten-minute mark before Raffael (15' & 31') and Florian Neuhaus (39') put the Foals truly out of sight. Hazard made it six before the break from a finely-struck free kick.

The second half told a similar story, as Hastedt continued to crumble at any Gladbach pressure. Plea, Rafael and Hazard all bagged hat-tricks to go with Jonas Hoffman’s strike, completing their side’s eleven-goal haul. Diyar Kücük gave the home fans a rare cause for celebration with a stunning consolation strike in the 88th minute of the game.

Mühling fires Kiel into second round

Holstein Kiel came from behind in Munich to reach the second round, beating 1860 München 3-1. Nico Karger fired Die Löwen in front after just seven minutes at the Grünwalder Stadion, and the 3. Liga held on to their lead for over an hour, before Kiel finally equalised through Alexander Mühling in the 74th minute.

The match was turned on its head when Mühling added his second with just seven minutes remaining, before Kingley Schindler added his name to the scoresheet to put Kiel out of site and into the hat for the second-round draw.

Hedlund sees Union home against Jena

FC Union Berlin sealed their place in the second round draw with a 4-2 win over hosts Carl-Zeiss-Jena at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld. Sebastian Andersson gave the visitors the lead after 14 minutes, but Jena fought back through Maxmilian Wolfran’s goal on 21 minutes. Union were able to regain the lead with just their second shot on goal; Felix Kroos, brother of Toni, putting his side back into the lead on 29 minutes. However just before the break Union captain Christian Trimmel unluckily turned into his own net to give Jena their second equaliser of the half. There was still more to come before the half time whistle however; Simon Hedlund converted a penalty in the fifth minute of added time to give Union the lead at the break.

The second half was less eventful, with just the one goal coming for the guests, Hedlund again the goal scorer. Marcel Hartel and Akaki Gogia had further chances for Union, but the score remained at 4-2 for the side from the capital.

