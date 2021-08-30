Gladbach host Bayern in second round, Babelsberg welcome Leipzig

The second round of the DFB-Pokal was drawn by two-time Olympic canoe gold-medal winner Ronald Rauhe and former Germany Women’s international Celia Sasic on Sunday afternoon. There was a big cheer from fourth-tier side SV Babelsberg 03 watching on at their club house when their name was called out alongside last season’s runners-up RB Leipzig. “An amazing opponent and just a sensational draw. We’re absolutely buzzing. It’s sure to be a great occasion,” said SVB head coach Jörg Buder.

Two of the three 3. Liga sides will come up against Bundesliga opposition in the second round, with SV Waldhof Mannheim hosting 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Osnabrück taking on SC Freiburg. Meanwhile, 1860 München have been drawn against FC Schalke 04. The second Regionalliga club SC Preußen Münster, who advanced after VfL Wolfsburg were handed an automatic 2-0 loss for using too many substitutions, will play against Hertha BSC.

Cup cracker between Gladbach and Bayern

There’s set to be a real blockbuster in the second round too, as Borussia Mönchengladbach welcome record cup winners FC Bayern München to BORUSSIA-PARK. Defending champions Borussia Dortmund will host second-tier FC Ingolstadt. The second-round ties will take place on 26th and 27th October.

Teams were split into two pots for the draw, with the three 3. Liga and two Regionalliga sides from the amateur pot being drawn against seeded sides first. Then the remaining seeded teams from the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga were drawn against each other.

The draw was originally scheduled to take place on 5th September, but had to be delayed when Covid-19 cases at Bremer SV forced their eventual 12-0 loss to FC Bayern to be postponed.

The DFB-Pokal second-round draw

SC Preußen Münster (Regionalliga West) vs. Hertha BSC (Bundesliga)

SV Waldhof Mannheim (3. Liga) vs. 1. FC Union Berlin (Bundesliga)

VfL Osnabrück (3. Liga) vs. SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)

SV Babelsberg (Regionalliga Nordost) vs. RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

1860 München (3. Liga) vs. FC Schalke 04 (2. Bundesliga)

Hannover 96 (2. Bundesliga) vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf (2. Bundesliga)

VfL Bochum (Bundesliga) vs. FC Augsburg (Bundesliga)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga) vs. FC Bayern München (Bundesliga)

Dynamo Dresden (2. Bundesliga) vs. FC St. Pauli (2. Bundesliga)

TSG Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) vs. Holstein Kiel (2. Bundesliga)

SSV Jahn Regensburg (2. Bundesliga) vs. FC Hansa Rostock (2. Bundesliga)

1. FC Nürnberg (2. Bundesliga) vs. Hamburger SV (2. Bundesliga)

1. FSV Mainz 05 (Bundesliga) vs. Arminia Bielefeld (Bundesliga)

VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga) vs. 1. FC Köln (Bundesliga)

Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) vs. FC Ingolstadt (2. Bundesliga)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Bundesliga) vs. Karlsruher SC (2. Bundesliga)