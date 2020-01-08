Ginter wins ‘Goal of the Year 2019’

A goal with such incredible technique and finesse deserves to win ‘Goal of the Year’, never mind the fact it was scored by a defensive player. On 16th November in Mönchengladbach’s Borussia-Park, during Germany’s 4-0 win over Belarus in European Championship qualifying, Matthias Ginter converted a Serge Gnabry cross in style to open the scoring. Not only was this his first senior international goal but, according to 38.2% of the 20,343 voters on DFB.de, it was also Germany’s best goal of 2019.

The news was quickly relayed to the goalscorer at Borussia Mönchengladbach’s training camp. “I’ve heard that my goal was voted ‘Goal of the Year,” said Ginter. “Thank you to all the fans. I am absolutely delighted. It was an amazing feeling to score my first international goal,” continues the 25-year-old defender. “To have scored it in my club’s own stadium and for it then to be voted ‘Goal of the Year’ is incredible.”

Of the 33 goals that Germany scored in 2019, nine were on the voting shortlist. Behind Ginter’s back-heel flick, in second place with 25.6% of the vote, was Serge Gnabry’s curler against the Netherlands on 24th March in Amsterdam during the team’s 3-2 win in the first qualifying match of the EURO 2020 campaign. Marcel Halstenberg’s stunning strike on 9th September against Northern Ireland in Belfast finished third with 8.8% of the votes.