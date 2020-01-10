Ginter wins ‘Germany Player of the Year 2019’

Matthias Ginter has won his second DFB award of the year. The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender has been voted ‘Germany Player of the Year 2019’ by fans of the national team. The 25-year-old 2014 World Cup winner was awarded ‘Goal of the Year 2019’ just two days ago for his back-heel flick in a EURO 2020 qualifier against Belarus.

Of the 27,328 votes cast by members of the national team fan club, Matthias Ginter received 10,099 (37%). Ginter beat two 24-year-old FC Bayern München stars to the award. In second place was Serge Gnabry with 7,734 votes (28.3%) and in third was Joshua Kimmich with 2,307 (8.4%).