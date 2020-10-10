Ginter: “We weren’t at our best tonight“

Joachim Löw’s side celebrated their first win of 2020 in their third Nations League match of the campaign, beating Ukraine 2-1 away from home. The coach and his players spoke to DFB.de after that game.

Joachim Löw: Above all, I'm happy that we won the game. Before we conceded, we could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up. The penalty was unnecessary. One positive is that we allowed them few chances from open play. We did, however, give the ball away too easily on occasion though. They were tired after it went 2-0. We played with some stability tonight. When we play with three at the back, we need active players, who tie up the opposition and play passes forward. We played too many long balls in the first half. I won’t make many changes to the starting XI against Switzerland if nothing changes.

Matthias Ginter: We are pleased to have won. That’s important for the journey we are on. We weren’t at our best tonight and it was a bit close towards the end. I try to remain ambitious every day and to give my all. I’m pleased that this hard work paid off tonight. We lost the ball too often in the first half and made too many sloppy mistakes. We knew that Ukraine would be strong on the break and wanted to avoid this happening. You rarely see so many simple errors in the national team.

Serge Gnabry: We got over the line tonight and ultimately have all three points. Ukraine were tough to face and were very physical. We had full control over the game throughout, but should have sealed the win sooner.

created by mmc/dr