Ginter fractures eye socket and jawbone

Germany national team player Matthias Ginter suffered a fractured eye socket and jawbone in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 4-1 victory over Hannover 96 on Sunday evening. Borussia revealed on Monday morning that Ginter will undergo an operation this Thursday. The club are not certain as to how long the 24-year-old will be on the sidelines.

Ginter sustained the injury after clashing with Hannover’s Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee in the 37th minute, and was taken to hospital after being stretchered off the field. Bazee was also forced off. Hannover coach André Breitenreiter said that the player had sustained a “laceration and a concussion” from the impact.