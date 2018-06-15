Giménez gives Uruguay last minute victory

Egypt were without Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for their 1-0 loss in their opening game in Yekaterinburg against two-time World Champions, Uruguay. The winning goal was scored by José Giménez from Europa League side Athletico Madrid in the 89th minute.

“I’m delighted about the goal. We had no time left and finished it off. The Egyptians were strong, we certainly didn’t underestimate them. But a goal just kept eluding us. I’m happy for the whole team. We had more chances and deserved to win”, said Giménez.

In the tournament’s opening match on Thursday, hosts Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 to take top spot in the Group A table. Egypt, in their first World Cup since 1990, face Russia on Tuesday (20:00 CEST) in St. Petersburg and Uruguay line-up against Saudi Arabia a day later (17:00 CEST) in Rostov.