Germany’s previous matches against world champions

For the last four years, Germany have proudly displayed the world champions badge until France dethroned them this summer in Russia. Joachim Löw’s side face the new world champions in Munich on Thursday (20:45 CEST) in the first match for both sides since the World Cup. This will be the 21st time that Germany have faced the reigning world champions. DFB.de examines how the previous matches have played out.

Italy (Winners in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006)

Germany drew 2-2 with the two-time defending world champions in Berlin on 15th November 1936 in a fixture which saw over 100,000 spectators attend an international football match for the very first time in Europe. Die Mannschaft then lost 3-2 to the Azzurri in Florence in March 1939 before defeating the world champions for the first time in Berlin later that year (5-2). In March 1940, the Italians won 3-2 in Milan in what would be the last fixture between the two sides for 15 years.

Having lost the 1982 World Cup final to the Azzurri in Madrid, Germany got their revenge over the newly crowned world champions with a 1-0 win in Zürich on 22nd March 1984 in a friendly to celebrate FIFA’s 80th birthday. Die Mannschaft then won 2-1 away in Avellino in 1986 to record their first win in Italy since 1929 thanks to goals from Matthias Herget and Lothar Matthäus.

Germany did not face Italy after the Azzurri won their fourth world cup in Berlin’s Olympiastadion in 2006.

Brazil (Winners in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002)

The first ever competitive fixture between Germany and Brazil was held in May 1963 in Hamburg. Jürgen Werner opened the scoring with a penalty before goals from Coutinho and Pelé in three second half minutes were enough to give Brazil the win. Germany’s first match in Brazil in June 1965 also ended in defeat as 180,000 spectators saw Brazil win 2-0.

The 1994 world champions faced Germany in March 1998 as part of their preparations for the World Cup in France. Ronaldo scored twice as the world champions went on to win 2-1 in Stuttgart.

In Jürgen Klinsmann’s first game in charge, Germany played Brazil in September 2004 in Berlin in what was a repeat of the 2002 World Cup final (Brazil winning that game 2-0 in Yokohama). Kevin Kuranyi cancelled out Ronaldinho’s opener as the match ended 1-1. The two teams would meet again in the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup in Nuremburg where Lukas Podolski and Michael Ballack were on the scoresheet for Die Mannschaft. However, Adriano’s strike from 30 metres out won the match for Brazil (3-2).

England (Winners in 1966)

Germany defeated the Three Lions twice after losing the 1966 World Cup final to them in Wembley Stadium (4-2 after extra time). An 82nd minute winner from Franz Beckenbauer gave Germany a 1-0 friendly win in June 1968 and their first ever win against England. Die Mannschaft would go on to knock England out of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico with Gerd Müller’s extra time goal giving them a 3-2 victory that ended the English defence of the World Cup.

Argentina (Winners in 1978 and 1986)