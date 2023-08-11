Germany’s final international of the year against Austria

In the final international match before the turn of the year, the German national team take on Austria on 21st November. The game at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna against the team coached by German Ralf Rangnick will kick off at 20:45 CET. There will also be a home game for the national team earlier in November, with the opponents to be revealed nearer the time. Germany’s schedule for this year can be found here.

Germany’s next match will be against Japan in September. The game against the four-time Asian champions, most recently Germany’s first opponents at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will take place on 9th September from 20:45 CEST at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg. The encounter against two-time world and two-time European champions France will be on 12th September from 21:00 CEST in Dortmund, one of the ten host cities of UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany.

Trip to the USA in October

Following that, the team will go on a trip to the USA in October. After opening against the USA on 14th October (21:00 CEST) in Hartford, Connecticut, Hansi Flick’s side will face Gold Cup winners Mexico in Philadelphia on 17th October (02:00 CEST). The USA, Mexico and Canada will co-host the World Cup in 2026. The more than 65,000 capacity Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is one of the 16 stadiums for the coming tournament.

Germany and Austria have faced each other a total of 40 times previously. The German national team have won 25 times, the Austrians nine times, and six games have finished in a draw. The most recent encounter in June 2018 in Klagenfurt ended 2-1 to Austria.