Germany’s EURO dream ends with defeat to Spain

Germany Men’s national team’s dream of winning the European Championship as hosts came to a dramatic end after Spain emerged 2-1 (a.e.t.) winners following a thrilling quarter-final tie in Stuttgart. RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo, who was substituted on in the early stages of the game, gave Spain the lead (52’) before Florian Wirtz levelled the scores late on in regular time (89’). A Mikel Merino header late into extra time sealed Germany’s fate (119’).

National team head coach Julian Nagelsmann made two changes to the side that won 2-0 against Denmark in the round of 16. In front of Manuel Neuer in goal were Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah (who returned from suspension) and David Raum. Emre Can, who came into the side in place of Robert Andrich, and Toni Kroos started in central midfield, playing behind Leroy Sané, captain Ilkay Gündogan and Jamal Musiala. Finally, Kai Havertz began the match as the sole striker.

Neuer called into action almost immediately

Spain found themselves in on Germany’s goal after just a few seconds. ‘La Roja’ progressed up the pitch via some good combination play and reached the Germany penalty box, before Pedri unleashed a tame effort which did not cause Neuer any problems (1’). This was to be the only chance of a hectic opening to the game, during which several tough tackles were committed: as a result, it was a little stop-start at times. Pedri had to be substituted off after being on the receiving end of a Kroos foul, with RB Leipzig’s Olmo replacing the Barcelona midfielder (8’).

Germany did not go into hiding and found success in behind the Spanish defence thanks to some quick forward runs. Raum tried his luck with a cross into the box, but it was caught comfortably by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (11’). At the other end, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal shot just wide from a free-kick (15’), whilst Fabian Ruiz’ long-range effort also missed the target (17’).

Havertz squanders two chances

It was a gutsy start to the game from Germany, who were managing to break up the passing play of their opposition before it became an issue. In the 21st minute, the best opportunity of the game so far would fall to Kai Havertz, as he climbed highest to connect with a Kimmich cross, but his header from close range was placed too centrally.

A balanced and fast-paced game had developed in Stuttgart, and all that was lacking was some clear-cut chances for either side. However, this changed in the 35th minute, as Rüdiger played a long diagonal ball into the path of Havertz, who chested it down, shrugged off Robin Le Normand and sought to pick out the left corner. The attacker forced a good save out of Simon, who got down low to collect the effort. Down the other end, Nico Williams tested Neuer with a sharp effort from a tight angle, with the keeper pulling out an incredible save to keep the scores level (36’). It would remain goalless going into the break.

Olmo shocks the hosts

Two pairs of fresh legs were brought on for the second half, as Andrich and Florian Wirtz replaced Can and Sané respectively. However, it would be Spain who created the gilt-edged chance to go in front. Yamal played a flat ball across the penalty box to Alvaro Morata, who turned Tah before blazing the ball over the bar from seven yards (47’). Olmo would have more success minutes later, as he popped up on the edge of the box and stroked the ball home following a clever Yamal pass.

Nagelsmann reacted by bringing on attacking threats in Niclas Füllkrug (for Gündogan) and Maximilian Mittelstädt (for Raum) (57’). Germany were eager to respond quickly to going behind, but had to keep a watchful eye out for counterattacks and that they didn’t concede a second. Besides a blocked long-range effort from Wirtz (60’) and a Füllkrug header (64’), not enough chances were being created.

Wirtz saves Germany just before full time

Germany were now playing almost exclusively in Spain’s half. Dani Carvajal threw himself in front of Havertz’ shot to prevent an equaliser (72’). The hosts would then come agonisingly close five minutes later, as Kimmich forwarded it to Wirtz, who then laid it square to Füllkrug - but the Dortmund striker only found the woodwork (77’). Nagelsmann decided to go all-out attack and brought on Thomas Müller for Tah.

Spain were evidently trying to slow the game down, but at the same time were making things difficult for themselves. Simon miskicked from a goal kick and then Havertz immediately came bounding back towards the Spaniard’s goal. He tried to lob the onrushing keeper, but just put a fraction too much on it (82’). Germany continued to push forward but were becoming more and more frustrated. That was until the 89th minute, when Kimmich nodded a cross back across the face of goal to Wirtz, who slammed the ball into the bottom-left corner and kept Germany’s dreams alive, as the game was sent to extra time.

Merino with a late dagger into the German hearts

For the start of extra time, Nagelsmann took off one of the several attackers currently on the pitch, as Havertz was replaced by centre-back Waldemar Anton in order to reestablish some tactical order (91’). The game was now wide open. Musiala broke through down the left flank, but couldn’t find anyone to get on the end of his cross (101’). At the other end, Oyarzabal missed from distance (104’). Following some nice build-up play, Florian Wirtz had the best chance of the lot, but placed the ball just wide of the right post (105’+1).

Germany continued to be unable to find the breakthrough in the second half of extra time. Cucurella blocked Musiala’s shot with his hand, but the referee and his team decided not to award a penalty (106’). Simon reacted sharply to a deflected Kimmich cross to prevent it from going over the line three minutes before the end. Despite it looking like it was certainly going to go to penalties, Merino scored with a header to send Germany out of EURO 2024.

