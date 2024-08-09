Germany Women’s team win bronze medal

The Germany Women’s national team won 1-0 in Lyon against world champions Spain in the bronze final at the Olympic Games, picking up some silverware for departing national team head coach Horst Hrubesch.

Giulia Gwinn (56’) converted from the penalty spot to score what turned out to be the third-place play-off's only goal and secure Germany’s fourth Olympic bronze medal in football after achieving the feat in 2000, 2004 and 2008. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger produced a match-winning penalty save in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to seal victory. The medal ceremony will take place after the final between Brazil and the USA in Paris on Saturday (17:00 CEST).

Sarai Linder and captain Alexandra Popp were the two changes made to the side that began the 1-0 (a.e.t.) defeat to the USA in the semifinal. With DFB president Bernd Neuendorf watching on in attendance, both teams certainly respected their opponents and tried to get a foothold on possession. It would be the Germany side who made the first venture forward, as Popp missed narrowly following a corner (6’). The DFB-Frauen pressed their opponents high up the pitch and were able to disrupt their passing-based style, which led to chances to win back possession. One of these changes in possession even led to the first real chance of the game, as some nice combination play by Germany resulted in Klara Bühl driving in off the left wing and getting a shot off from the edge of the box, which was unfortunately placed too centrally (20’).

Gwinn scores from the spot

Spain had their first good chance of the third-place play-off from a set piece in the 21st minute, as Teresa Abelleira tried to lob it over keeper Ann-Katrin Berger from a free kick on the left side of the pitch. The ball bounced off the crossbar and out for a goal kick, but this moment visibly gave Spain more confidence, as their passing play considerably improved, although this wasn’t being converted into creating real chances. However, this was also due to Germany’s hard work in defence led by centre-back Marina Hegering. Spain almost took the lead just before the half-time whistle. A nice sequence of passes ended up at the feet of Oihane Hernández, who took aim and struck the post, before Jennifer Hermoso’s effort on the rebound was deflected out for a corner by Janina Minge (44’).

Lea Schüller replaced Bühl at the break, who had picked up a knock on her knee. Although Spain made the brighter start to the second half, it would be Germany who got the first good opportunity as Gwinn could only find the side netting after getting on the end of Linder’s flick-on (58’). Gwinn was in the thick of the action seven minutes later after she was fouled by Spain goalkeeper Cata Col in the penalty area, leading to the referee pointing to the spot. Gwinn stepped up to take the spot kick, kept her cool and slotted it into the bottom-right corner to give Germany the lead.

Berger saves from twelve yards in the last minute of stoppage time

Despite Spain taking control of the game after going behind, it would be Germany who had the next great opportunity to double their advantage. Popp unlocked the Spanish defence with a fantastic pass to Schüller, who was free to run through on Col’s goal, but the shotstopper made a fine save with her foot to keep it at 1-0 (71’). Down at the other end, Hermoso had an opportunity to level the scores, but her header went straight down the middle and was easy for Berger to collect (75’).

Spain pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages of the game, but both Olga Carmona and Ona Batlle’s crosses were cleared by Hegering and Sjoeke Nüsken respectively (81’). A fine save from Berger then denied Lucia Garcia a leveller and retained Germany’s lead (90’+3), but it all got very tense for the DFB-Frauen in the final minute of stoppage time. Minge souled Garcia in her own eighteen-yard box and conceded a penalty, giving Spain a huge chance to equalise late on. However, matchwinner Berger pulled out an incredible stop to keep out Putellas’ penalty and secure victory.

created by mmc/bw