Germany women's team to play Denmark, Iceland and Wales in the Nations League

The Germany women’s national team will play Denmark, Iceland and Wales in the first-ever UEFA Women's Nations League 2023/2024 in Group 3 of National League A, the highest of three leagues. The draw took place at UEFA’s headquarters in the Swiss city of Nyon. Alongside the title itself, there is also an added incentive: Both finalists will also qualify alongside hosts France for the Olympics in 2024. If ‘Les Bleues‘ reach the final then the third-placed team will qualify.

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: “With Denmark, Iceland and Wales, we have an exciting group in the Nations League ahead of us. All three teams stand out with their very physical way of playing, especially Wales and Iceland. We recently played Denmark in the Euros. Iceland are a team that have developed a lot in the past few years. Lots of their players are at top clubs these days. Wales will also be an exciting task that we will prepare well for. We are looking forward to playing three different and very interesting teams.”

The group games of this first-ever tournament will be completed in three windows: matchdays one and two from 20th until 26th September 2023, matchdays three and four from 25th until 31st October 2023 and matchdays five and six from 29th November until 5th December 2023. The four group winners from League A go into a knock-out round. The finals and promotion and relegation games are scheduled for 21st until 28th February 2024. Next season, the teams in the Nations League will also be playing for qualification to EURO 2025 in Switzerland.