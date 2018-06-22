Germany women’s team second in World Rankings

The Germany women’s team have climbed one place up the World Rankings into second. The team, coached on an interim basis by Horst Hrubesch, currently has 2049 points, sitting just behind the reigning world champions, the United States, who have 2114 points. The French now sit in third place with 2032, just above England who have 2026 and Canada, who have 2009 points to their name.

Since the rankings were last published in March, Germany have played three times, beating Czech Republic and Slovenia both 4-0 in World Cup qualifiers. Sara Däbritz and Co. also beat Canada 3-2 in a friendly. The next ranking update will be published on September 28th later this year.

Top 10 Rankings

1. United States 2114 Points

2. Germany 2049

3. France 2032

4. England 2026

5. Canada 2009

6. Japan 1988

7. Brazil 1985

8. Australia 1979

9. Netherlands 1977

10. North Korea 1955

created by dfb