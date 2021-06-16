Germany women’s side to play in Cottbus and Chemnitz

Germany women’s side will begin their qualification campaign for the 2023 World Cup with games in Cottbus and Chemnitz. The DFB announced the decision on Wednesday after their meeting in Munich. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will play Bulgaria at the Stadion der Freundschaft in Cottbus on 18th September, before meeting Serbia at the Stadion der Gellertstraße in Chemnitz three days later. Kick-off times will be announced in due course.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “It’s great to be playing games in Cottbus and Chemnitz. Both venues really wanted to host a women’s national team game, so we’re pleased to be kicking off our new season in those stadiums.”

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held in New Zealand and Australia. For the first time, 32 nations will take part in the tournament. Germany are in Group H alongside Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Israel and Portugal for the qualification campaign. The nine group winners will qualify directly for the tournament, while the second-placed sides will then play for the remaining two spots for European sides.