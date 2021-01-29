Germany women’s head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg extends contract

The Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Germany women’s head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, until August 2023. The news was announced today by the DFB presidential committee and the office of the president of the DFB today. Voss-Tecklenburg will continue to head the team, along with her assistants Britta Carlson, Thomas Nörenberg and Michael Fuchs. The exception is Patrik Grolimund, whose contract extension will be discussed at a later point, as he is currently working as an instructor in the DFB’s coaching certification course.

Voss-Tecklenburg has been head coach of the Germany women since November 2018. In the 20 games she has taken charge of since, the team have won 18, drawn one and lost one. Most recently, Germany qualified for the 2022 EUROs in England, winning all their qualifying games and conceding just one goal. The tournament had previously been postponed by a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Keller: “Exceptional coach and person”

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: “I’m very happy that we will continue on this path together and would like to say thank you for the trust that’s been placed in me. We will continue to work hard, to develop this young squad and to form a successful, future-oriented side with a clear style of play. I’m confident that we will continue to improve and showcase more and more of our potential. I’m very optimistic, and am very much looking forward to the upcoming tasks at hand.”

DFB President Fritz Keller: “Women’s football needs and deserves more recognition from the public. Our coach and our team have already accomplished a lot with the DFB. I’m very happy and proud that we’re continuing down this path with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. I value her as an exceptional coach and person.”

DFB vice-president Hannelore Ratzeburg: “Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is a wonderful ambassador for our sport. Her expertise defines her and she’s a role model for both empathy and passion. The contract extension for her and her team is a great sign for the DFB. We’re very happy with the development of the team and are looking forward to more successful years to come.”

Bierhoff: “Signing Martina was a real stroke of luck for the DFB”

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams and the DFB academy: “Signing Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was a real stroke of luck for the DFB. Extending the contracts of both her and her team proves how pleased we are with the work they’ve done. Martina sets very ambitious goals for herself and has proven over the last years that she can take a team, and develop them with an innovative concept. Thanks to her and her coaching staff, we are on our way back to the top of the world rankings. The DFB academy is a guiding source along this path and support the team, as well as women’s football as a whole, in order for us to be able to develop ourselves further on another strategic level.”

Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director of the national teams: “Martina and her team are doing an incredible job. We’re pleased that we will be working together for the upcoming years and think that we are on the right path to setting new worldwide standards. Martina has managed to develop the players, not just on the pitch but off it as well. Her expertise, her passion and her engaging personality are all of real benefit to the DFB.”

The Germany women will begin the year with a game against Belgium in Aachen on 21st February. Three days later, they will face the Netherlands in Venlo.

